Three Louisville Restaurants On Food Network List Of ‘Best Sandwiches in America’
Everyone knows that Louisville knows whats up when it comes to food!
Sandwiches don’t come to mind when I think of the food her but Food Network must know something we don’t! Three Louisville restaurants are featured on its recent ‘Best Sandwiches in America’ list.
The list features 98 of the most famous sandwiches in the United States and the best places to try each one. From the classic Philly cheese steak to childhood fave PB&J, there’s a sandwich on the list for everyone.
The Louisville favorites that made the list are: