Three Celeb Couples Battle It Out In ‘Celebrity Game Face’
Get ready for “Celebrity Game Face,” a hilarious game night hosted by Kevin Hart where celebrity couples battle to win money for a charity of their choice.
In the special, Hart and his wife Eniko lead celeb couples Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams, and Joel and Sarah McHale as the three teams battle it out in a range of ridiculous physical challenges that viewers can play along with at home.
According to E!, “The pairs will show off their teenage dance moves in a tik “talk” challenge, feed each other a messy meal with a twist, attempt to interpret what their partners are saying while their mouths are full and race through their homes to find unexpected items to solve riddles.”
It airs tonight 10-11:15 PM on E!
