Here Are Some Thoughtful Alternatives to Store-Bought Holiday Gifts
According to a recent survey on holiday spending, Americans are feeling financially stressed about the 2020 holiday season. In fact, the survey says that 34% of Americans feel financially unprepared for the holidays. Of that group, 50% are worried about being able to afford gifts.
Thankfully the best gifts often can’t be bought. Here are six thoughtful alternatives.
- Give a heartfelt handwritten note to someone letting them know how much they mean to you.
- Create a sentimental scrapbook of your shared memories.
- Use editing software or an online service to make a video montage of meaningful videos and photos.
- Create a gift certificate or coupon offering your time and/or talent to help them out with something.
- Whether it be decorative baskets, DIY ornaments or handmade cards, people love crafty gifts.
- Choose a charity you know they love and donate to it in their name.
Hopefully this gives you some ideas that don’t cost much money!