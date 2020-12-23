      Weather Alert

Here Are Some Thoughtful Alternatives to Store-Bought Holiday Gifts

Dec 23, 2020 @ 12:27pm

According to a recent survey on holiday spending, Americans are feeling financially stressed about the 2020 holiday season. In fact, the survey says that 34% of Americans feel financially unprepared for the holidays. Of that group, 50% are worried about being able to afford gifts.

Thankfully the best gifts often can’t be bought. Here are six thoughtful alternatives.

  1. Give a heartfelt handwritten note to someone letting them know how much they mean to you.
  2. Create a sentimental scrapbook of your shared memories.
  3. Use editing software or an online service to make a video montage of meaningful videos and photos.
  4. Create a gift certificate or coupon offering your time and/or talent to help them out with something.
  5. Whether it be decorative baskets, DIY ornaments or handmade cards, people love crafty gifts.
  6. Choose a charity you know they love and donate to it in their name.

Hopefully this gives you some ideas that don’t cost much money!

