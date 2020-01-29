This Year’s Grammys Lowest Rated Ever
The numbers are in and this year’s Grammys received the lowest-rated show ever. According to the ratings, the over 3-hour ceremony “only” had 18.7 million viewers.
I know that seems like a lot but when you look deeper the drop in viewership was 6% from last year and 53% drop in viewership from 2012. Many feel that the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and the seven other passengers in a helicopter crash that very morning may have played a part in the decline in viewers.
If I’m being honest I don’t think anything felt right that day… especially true for a celebration in the building that he built. I did tune in, but I had to force myself to.
Could you?