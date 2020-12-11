This Year You Can Swap Bad Christmas Gifts For…Bacon
Bacon detail frying in a frying pan with grease
Would you rather get socks for Christmas or bacon? A coffee mug or bacon? An ugly sweater or bacon? Wright brand bacon is betting you’ll say you want bacon, so they are launching their first ever #BaconGiftSwap.
You could swap socks, mugs, robes, ties, scarfs, ugly sweaters, candles and unusual jewelry for the chance to win a year’s supply of hand trimmed, thick cut, wood smoked bacon.
The company says, “We were surprised when we heard just how many people receive undesirable gifts and how many would rather receive the gift of bacon. We’re making the holidays ‘Wright’ and are giving bacon lovers a reason to rejoice by simply exchanging their unwanted gift for bacon for a year!” Cute and clever.
So starting December 30th, (National Bacon Day…makes sense) post a photo and description, and share why you love bacon using #BaconGiftSwap, #Contest, and tagging @WrightBrand on Instagram or @WrightBacon on Twitter through Jan. 15.
Judges will identify the “best of the worst” with 100 bacon lovers receiving a year’s supply of Wright Brand Bacon. Winners will be provided a shipping label but will have to pack and ship their unwanted socks, mugs, robes, ties, scarfs, ugly sweaters, candles and unusual jewelry – those are the only items Wright’s will accept – in order to receive the bacon. All gifts will be donated to a charity.
