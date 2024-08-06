99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Woman’s Friends Threw Her A Party Just Because She’s Awesome

August 6, 2024 6:39AM EDT
Share
This Woman’s Friends Threw Her A Party Just Because She’s Awesome
Alpha Media Images Young Female Friends Enjoying Party At Night

A 30-year-old named Cheyenne Stone blew up on TikTok after her friends randomly threw her a party. Was it her birthday?  No. They did it just because she’s awesome.  They loved how she supported them with their life milestones (weddings, etc) and wanted her to feel just as supported. She just moved from a studio to a one bedroom apartment and work was going well…so they threw her a party to celebrate that!

 

@hi_its_chey_One of my favorite things to do is celebrate my friends and their milestones. My own personal milestones at this time of my life are different than theirs (weddings, etc), but they still wanted to make sure I feel celebrated and loved. Women supporting women will always be my fuel and fire. Saying I am grateful would be an understatement 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷♬ original sound – Cheyenne Stone

She posted the video in May, but it’s everywhere after “People” magazine and “BuzzFeed” ran it.

 

@hi_its_chey_ Thank you for capturing us so perfectly, @People Magazine !!!! #celebrate #celebrations #celebration #surpriseparty #fyp #chicago #foryoupage #greenscreenvideo ♬ original sound – Kardashian clips 🎬

More about:
Cheyenne Stone
Friends
Just Because
party
TikTok
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dua Lipa Sparks Pregnancy Rumors As She Flashes Baby Bump In New Ad
2

Back To School Dates
3

UofL's First Track and Field Athlete Headed to the Olympics
4

Tyler Childers Joins Olivia Rodrigo Onstage In Lexington
5

Should This Taylor Swift Song Be Allowed At Weddings?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE