This Woman’s Friends Threw Her A Party Just Because She’s Awesome

A 30-year-old named Cheyenne Stone blew up on TikTok after her friends randomly threw her a party. Was it her birthday? No. They did it just because she’s awesome. They loved how she supported them with their life milestones (weddings, etc) and wanted her to feel just as supported. She just moved from a studio to a one bedroom apartment and work was going well…so they threw her a party to celebrate that!

@hi_its_chey_ One of my favorite things to do is celebrate my friends and their milestones. My own personal milestones at this time of my life are different than theirs (weddings, etc), but they still wanted to make sure I feel celebrated and loved. Women supporting women will always be my fuel and fire. Saying I am grateful would be an understatement 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 ♬ original sound – Cheyenne Stone

She posted the video in May, but it’s everywhere after “People” magazine and “BuzzFeed” ran it.