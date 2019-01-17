This Woman Thinks ARod Looks A Lot Like The “Guy Dating JLo”

A woman holding a yoga mat and not wearing shoes suddenly realized that the man sitting across from her looks like “the guy dating JLo”, but she isn’t sure.
What a tool… pic.twitter.com/z6oxP2HaCC
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 16, 2019
Nevermind that he retired from pro baseball after 22 seasons with 696 home runs, 14 All-Star and three Most Valuable Player awards, holds the career record for grand slams (25) and went on to be a successful businessman in his own right. He was a great sport about it!
They are still going strong…