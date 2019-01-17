This Woman Thinks ARod Looks A Lot Like The “Guy Dating JLo”

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

A woman holding a yoga mat and not wearing shoes suddenly realized that the man sitting across from her looks like “the guy dating JLo”, but she isn’t sure.

Nevermind that he retired from pro baseball after 22 seasons with 696 home runs, 14 All-Star and three Most Valuable Player awards, holds the career record for grand slams (25) and went on to be a successful businessman in his own right. He was a great sport about it!

They are still going strong…

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

A Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani Engagement Might Happen Soon DJ Khaled And Vanessa Hudgens Join The ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Cast Mac Miller’s Parents To Attend Grammys, Will Accept Award If Mac Wins Alicia Keys Is Hosting The Grammys…And You Could Be There Anna Faris Offers To Officiate Chris Pratt’s Wedding The Situation Reports To Prison…And Offers Up Merch
Comments