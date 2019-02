The best birthday gift for your wine loving BFF!

The wine purse debuted two years ago. It can hold two bottles of wine and it has a spout so you can pour a glass anytime. The lush bag just got an upgrade.

The Portovino Double Pour Tote has two spouts. Now you can have white and red at the ready.

The new bags come in merlot and chardonnay colors.

You can pick one up on Amazon for $89.95.