Miles Bonham’s mom knew when he was a baby that he had advanced musical taste. That’s turned in to Miles learning to play 8 instruments…and he’s just 6-years-old.

She said when he was two, he wouldn’t let her get out of the car until all seven and a half minutes of “Stairway to Heaven” was over! He’s gone viral for his covers and gotten the attention and messages from Lenny Kravitz, Charlie Puth and Questlove!