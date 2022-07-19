      Weather Alert

This Video Now Has Over 100 Million Views Thanks To “Stranger Things 4”

Jul 19, 2022 @ 7:34am

Kate Bush is still living her best life thanks to Stranger Things. The music video for her song “Running Up That Hill” has soared past 100 million views on YouTube. The video was first uploaded to YouTube in January 2011 and as of May 25th it had just 48.2 million views.

“Running Up That Hill” plays an integral role in the latest season of the series, and it’s been taking the world by storm ever since Season 4 premiered on May 27th. Just two days after the first 7 episodes dropped, “Running Up That Hill” also catapulted to the No. 1 spot on iTunes and landed on streaming charts for the first time.

So what did Bush think might happen when she agreed to let them include her song?  “I thought that the track would get some attention,” she said. “But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

TAGS
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill Max Netflix Stranger Things 4
POPULAR POSTS
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Ben Affleck!
Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Welcome Another Daughter
Noah Schnapp Talks About Doja Cat Drama
Hasbro Will Make An Action Figure With Your Face For $60
Doja Cat Loses Fans Over Noah Schnapp Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On