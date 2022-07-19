This Video Now Has Over 100 Million Views Thanks To “Stranger Things 4”

Kate Bush is still living her best life thanks to Stranger Things. The music video for her song “Running Up That Hill” has soared past 100 million views on YouTube. The video was first uploaded to YouTube in January 2011 and as of May 25th it had just 48.2 million views.
“Running Up That Hill” plays an integral role in the latest season of the series, and it’s been taking the world by storm ever since Season 4 premiered on May 27th. Just two days after the first 7 episodes dropped, “Running Up That Hill” also catapulted to the No. 1 spot on iTunes and landed on streaming charts for the first time.
So what did Bush think might happen when she agreed to let them include her song? “I thought that the track would get some attention,” she said. “But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”