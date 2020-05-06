      Breaking News
This TV Host Got Stung By A Murder Hornet ON PURPOSE

May 6, 2020 @ 9:00am

Nathaniel ‘Coyote’ Peterson, an extreme wildlife show host, decided it would be an awesome idea to get stung by a “murder hornet”…on purpose.  Now this was a year ago, before ‘murder hornets’ invaded the US and became hot news.  #trendsetter

So he let it pierce his right forearm, and almost immediately a large welt formed.  He suffered hand seizures, huge swelling and dizziness.

He said: “Oh man, wave of dizziness really quick. Oh, searing pain! Absolute searing pain!”

Yeahhhh shocking. The hornets, three times the size of European honeybees, have sparked panic after they arrived in Japan. The insects have been sighted hovering around Washington state.

