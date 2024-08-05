99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Turkish Sharp Shooter Went Instantly Viral

August 5, 2024 10:27AM EDT
Source: YouTube

The Internet couldn’t get enough of this image of Turkish sharp shooter Yusuf Dikec. Everyone quickly focused on his t-shirt, glasses and hand in the pocket casual stance as he took SILVER at the Paris Olympics. Now, this was indeed his first Olympic medal but he’s competed in every Olympics since 2008. And he’s won several World Championships, so he’s no stranger to the sport.

But quickly, the Internet did what the Internet does, and created a whole fictional backstory for him, even alleging he could be a hitman LOL!

He wasn’t the only one getting viral attention…people noticed Kim Yeji looked like a villain from a James Bond movie!

