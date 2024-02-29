This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest
February 29, 2024 6:00AM EST
Source: YouTube
Evelyn Mae is only 12 months old…but her “Golden Girls” style charming the Internet. Her mom and Grandma are both hairstylists and legit brings the makeover full circle with set for the ‘do and “Golden Girls”-chic outfits! We have a sweater with shoulder pads, spritzing Elizabeth Taylor’s “White Diamonds” fragrance…she EMBODIES the role!
@lileviemae Evelyn Mae is too busy for bad hair days 😩😂💕 #babiesoftiktok #hairstyles #hair #toddlersofticktok #fyp #hairinspiration #beautifull #cute #funny #lol #goldengirl #thankyouforbeingafriend ♬ The Golden Girls – The Main Title Theme – TV Themes
We’re guessing this is EXACTLY what Betty White looked like as a toddler!
