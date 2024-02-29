99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest

February 29, 2024 6:00AM EST
Source: YouTube

Evelyn Mae is only 12 months old…but her “Golden Girls” style charming the Internet. Her mom and Grandma are both hairstylists and legit brings the makeover full circle with set for the ‘do and “Golden Girls”-chic outfits! We have a sweater with shoulder pads, spritzing Elizabeth Taylor’s “White Diamonds” fragrance…she EMBODIES the role!

 

@lileviemae Evelyn Mae is too busy for bad hair days 😩😂💕 #babiesoftiktok #hairstyles #hair #toddlersofticktok #fyp #hairinspiration #beautifull #cute #funny #lol #goldengirl #thankyouforbeingafriend ♬ The Golden Girls – The Main Title Theme – TV Themes

We’re guessing this is EXACTLY what Betty White looked like as a toddler!

