This Toddler With “Golden Girls” Hair Is The Cutest

Source: YouTube

Evelyn Mae is only 12 months old…but her “Golden Girls” style charming the Internet. Her mom and Grandma are both hairstylists and legit brings the makeover full circle with set for the ‘do and “Golden Girls”-chic outfits! We have a sweater with shoulder pads, spritzing Elizabeth Taylor’s “White Diamonds” fragrance…she EMBODIES the role!

We’re guessing this is EXACTLY what Betty White looked like as a toddler!