This Tik Tok User Flawlessly Nails All Of Taylor Swift’s Eras In One Video

Apr 12, 2021 @ 8:29am

This is pretty fantastic and probably took a ton of time to pull off!

 

@juliiieanneWhat’s your era? #taylorswift

♬ The old Taylor CAN come to the phone right now – Julie (Taylor’s Version)

 

TikTok user @juliiieanne, whose channel features a collection of Swift look-alike videos, seamlessly transitions through moments from each of Swift’s original studio albums in her latest short video, all in less than a minute — and completely in costume, creatively replicating Swift’s hairstyles, makeup looks and outfits. The video, which has been viewed over 4 million times, was first posted on Friday (April 9), the day Swift released her re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

We can only assume Taylor will see it and send her something fabulous…because yeah she deserves it!

 

