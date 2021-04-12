This Tik Tok User Flawlessly Nails All Of Taylor Swift’s Eras In One Video

This is pretty fantastic and probably took a ton of time to pull off!
TikTok user @juliiieanne, whose channel features a collection of Swift look-alike videos, seamlessly transitions through moments from each of Swift’s original studio albums in her latest short video, all in less than a minute — and completely in costume, creatively replicating Swift’s hairstyles, makeup looks and outfits. The video, which has been viewed over 4 million times, was first posted on Friday (April 9), the day Swift released her re-recorded Fearless (Taylor’s Version).
We can only assume Taylor will see it and send her something fabulous…because yeah she deserves it!