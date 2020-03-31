      Breaking News
This Tik Tok Couple Met And Started Dating While Quarantined Across The Street

Mar 31, 2020 @ 7:41am

This is the cutest story of how a global pandemic and having to stay socially distant from other humans doesn’t mean you can’t find love!

 

@jeremycohenHow to date while being quarantined (part 1) ##becreative ##lovestory ##viral ##wholesome ##wishmeluck ##xyzbca ##fyp ##drone ##nyc ##newyorkcity ##MoodBoost

♬ death bed (coffee for your head) – Powfu feat. beabadoobee

The whole thing started when Jeremy Cohen spotted Tori Cignarella dancing on a rooftop across the street from his apartment in Brooklyn, NY. He thought she was cute…and sent his phone number to her using a drone! It worked and she texted. Well..their story has continued!

 

@jeremycohenQuarantine Cutie (PART 2). Her name is @toricigs. She’s cute and kind and I’m so happy I met her. ##wholesome ##xyzbca ##nyc ##lovestory ##PlayByPlay♬ death bed (coffee for your head) – Powfu feat. beabadoobee

They have since had dinner (separately of course) and he even suited up in an inflatable hamster ball to walk flowers over to her!

 

@jeremycohenQuarantine Cutie (PART 3) @toricigs ##wholesome ##xyzbca ##nyc ##lovestory ##playbyplay ##becreative ##moodboost ##viral ##wishmeluck♬ Lady – Hear Me Tonight – Modjo

We’re soooo invested in them!  The only ending we need to this love story is a quarantine wedding!

 

