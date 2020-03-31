This Tik Tok Couple Met And Started Dating While Quarantined Across The Street

This is the cutest story of how a global pandemic and having to stay socially distant from other humans doesn’t mean you can’t find love!
The whole thing started when Jeremy Cohen spotted Tori Cignarella dancing on a rooftop across the street from his apartment in Brooklyn, NY. He thought she was cute…and sent his phone number to her using a drone! It worked and she texted. Well..their story has continued!
They have since had dinner (separately of course) and he even suited up in an inflatable hamster ball to walk flowers over to her!
We’re soooo invested in them! The only ending we need to this love story is a quarantine wedding!
