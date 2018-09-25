This Terrifying Coffin Challenge Will Award You With Cash

The terrifying coffin challenge being offered up by Six Flags in St. Louis is looking for six contestants to do the unthinkable!

Six Flags in St. Louis is looking for six brave contestants for The Coffin Challenge. Here’s the game; you get inside of a coffin and stay there for 30 hours. Six Flags will provide contestants with meals, snacks and drinks. Also, during normal park hours the contestants can have a guest with them. However, once the park closes, you’re on your own.

The winner of the Coffin Challenge will receive two 2019 Gold Season Passes, a Fright Fest prize package, two VIP Haunted House passes and a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freak Unleashed. The winner will also be entered in a drawing for a $300 prize.

I’m sorry…did you say ENTERED to win $300? 3o hours in a coffin for a CHANCE at $300? That’s not even $10 an hour!

I think I’ll pass. But, if you’re a lunatic and have no problem with claustrophobia, go ahead and click HERE.

This coffin challenge is silly. You get bathroom breaks, snacks, and a phone charger. Soooo that’s basically a Saturday for me. — Molls (@mollymarie03) September 24, 2018