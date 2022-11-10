This Teenager Is A Recycling Phenomenon

Ryan Hickman found his passion at the age of 3 when his dad first took him to a recycling facility…he was hooked! Since then, he’s launched a mission to clean up beaches. He even started a non-profit called Project 3R Reduce Reuse Recycle which aims to educate kids about the importance of cleaning up beaches so trash doesn’t end up in the ocean. His website is www.ryansrecycling.com. He’s had donations from other companies and organizations that want to help, and he passes that money to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center that cares for sick seals and sea lions.

To date, he’s cleaned up nearly 2 million bottles and cans out of the Pacific Ocean.