This Teen Notices Something Was Off And Stepped In Possibly Saving A Young Girl

17-year-old Cameron Cook was shopping at a Boston-area Target with his mom recently when he noticed a man was fixated on a young girl. His mom wanted to keep walking, but Cameron knew something was off. He stepped in when he saw the man (who smelled of alcohol) thrust himself against the little girl. So Cameron stepped in asking the man if he knew her.
The man immediately started saying “I’m not a pervert! I’m not a pervert!” and Cameron responded with “I didn’t ask you that, sir.” So then Cameron suggested to the man that he leave, and he did. The store later turned the surveillance tape over to the police. Cameron’s mom is proud and not surprised he stepped in like he did.