      Weather Alert

This Teen Notices Something Was Off And Stepped In Possibly Saving A Young Girl

Nov 22, 2021 @ 8:55am

17-year-old Cameron Cook was shopping at a Boston-area Target with his mom recently when he noticed a man was fixated on a young girl. His mom wanted to keep walking, but Cameron knew something was off. He stepped in when he saw the man (who smelled of alcohol) thrust himself against the little girl. So Cameron stepped in asking the man if he knew her.

 

The man immediately started saying “I’m not a pervert! I’m not a pervert!” and Cameron responded with “I didn’t ask you that, sir.” So then Cameron suggested to the man that he leave, and he did. The store later turned the surveillance tape over to the police. Cameron’s mom is proud and not surprised he stepped in like he did.

TAGS
Boston stepped in Target teen viral young girl
POPULAR POSTS
Accidental Text Buddies Spending Their Sixth Thanksgiving Together
Sleigh All Day
Missed Connections: PTA Zoom Hottie And Highway Honeybucket
Charity Breaks A Guinness World Record While Collecting Socks For The Homeless
Boy Scout Working On Merit Badge Saves Lost Couple On Hike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On