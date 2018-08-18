This Teen Could Be The Worst Driver Ever

Video of a teenager learning to drive a stick shift with his parents in the car is making the rounds on facebook and it’s almost painful to watch.

I think I should cut the kid some slack. After all, learning to drive a stick shift is hard. My second car was a stick shift and rather than teaching me how to drive it, my mom said “go out and drive it, that’s the only way you’re gonna learn”. Luckily everyone on the road that day made it home alive.

But you also have to feel for this kid. I mean, how are you going to be able to drive calmly and confidently when your parents are screaming and talking about death the whole time? Poor kid. I just hope I never have to share a road with him.

I think Dad is my favorite character in this story.