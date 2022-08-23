This “Stranger Things” Star Worked As A Lifeguard This Summer
August 23, 2022 9:02AM EDT
You would think being one of the stars of one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix wouldn’t need a summer side hustle, and well, he doesn’t NEED it per se. But Noah Schnapp said in a new interview it helps keep him “grounded”. He said, “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”
That’s not the only “normal” thing he’s doing…he plans to go to college to study business.
Did YOU have a summer job as a teen?