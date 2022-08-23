This “Stranger Things” Star Worked As A Lifeguard This Summer

You would think being one of the stars of one of the most popular shows streaming on Netflix wouldn’t need a summer side hustle, and well, he doesn’t NEED it per se. But Noah Schnapp said in a new interview it helps keep him “grounded”. He said, “I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”

noah schnapp’s summer job as a lifeguard basically means he cosplays as billy everyday pic.twitter.com/tJLXbTpBQf — definitely steve harrington (@st3veshairspray) July 21, 2022

That’s not the only “normal” thing he’s doing…he plans to go to college to study business.

Schnapp is also set to go to University of Pennsylvania, where he's planning on studying business. https://t.co/9ce3CeXvXk — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) August 23, 2022

Did YOU have a summer job as a teen?

