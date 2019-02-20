This State Could Be Sold To Canada

“Just tell them it has beavers or something”

A tongue-in-cheek petition has been going viral online. It’s bold proposal to reduce the massive national debt is: Selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion.

The Change.org petition, started by a user named Ian Hammond for an apparently fictional group called “Christian Mothers Against Private Education,” makes the case for letting Canada have the state of Montana for the huge price.

“We have too much debt and Montana is useless,” the petition states. “Just tell them it has beavers or something.” The petition’s creator said he was surprised to see it go viral. “I’m not here to complain or anything just surprised that so many people have ‘backed’ my ’cause,'” the user wrote. The petition had more than 10,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning, including several from Montana residents.