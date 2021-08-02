This Song Took Home Best Video of All Time Award

Beyoncé’s song “Formation” got the honors as”Best Video of All Time”!
While celebrating MTV’s 40th anniversary, Beyoncé’s hit song “Formation” was named the Best Video of all Time.
This is a huge honor, and Bey beat out other artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Prince, and more. The video, which was released in 2016 and directed by Melina Matsoukas, pushed other iconic videos like Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Prince’s “Kiss” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” aside.
She also had several other songs in the top 100, including “Single Ladies,” “Telephone,” and “Apes.”
