This Song Took Home Best Video of All Time Award

Aug 2, 2021 @ 4:26am

Beyoncé’s song “Formation” got the honors as”Best Video of All Time”!

While celebrating MTV’s 40th anniversary, Beyoncé’s hit song “Formation” was named the Best Video of all Time.

This is a huge honor, and Bey beat out other artists such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Prince, and more. The video, which was released in 2016 and directed by Melina Matsoukas, pushed other iconic videos like Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” Prince’s “Kiss” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” aside.

She also had several other songs in the top 100, including “Single Ladies,” “Telephone,” and “Apes.”

The Top 5 videos after “Formation” were:

2. Johnny Cash “Hurt”

3. Madonna “Vogue”

4. Childish Gambino “This Is America”

5. New Order “The Perfect Kiss”

