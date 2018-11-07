This Sky Art Is Getting Pilot In Trouble

Colored jet streams fill the sky after flying over the Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared Saturday that his country was ready to stand up to any threat posed by the United States as he spoke at a lavish military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the North's ruling party and trumpet his third-generation leadership. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Yep, more sky wieners.

Remember last year the Navy apologized, then grounded and disciplined an aircrew for drawing a wiener with their jet over Washington state. You can read all about that HERE.

Well, the Marine Corps has grounded two of its aviators as it investigates a penis-shaped flight pattern drawn over southern California by one of its aircraft last month.

Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018

Such attention to detail!

So who did it better? The Marines or the Navy?