This Sky Art Is Getting Pilot In Trouble

Yep, more sky wieners.

Remember last year the Navy apologized, then grounded and disciplined an aircrew for drawing a wiener with their jet over Washington state.  You can read all about that HERE.

Well, the Marine Corps has grounded two of its aviators as it investigates a penis-shaped flight pattern drawn over southern California by one of its aircraft last month.

Such attention to detail!

So who did it better? The Marines or the Navy?

Marines on LEFT and Navy on RIGHT
