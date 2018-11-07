This Sky Art Is Getting Pilot In Trouble

Yep, more sky wieners.
Remember last year the Navy apologized, then grounded and disciplined an aircrew for drawing a wiener with their jet over Washington state. You can read all about that HERE.
Well, the Marine Corps has grounded two of its aviators as it investigates a penis-shaped flight pattern drawn over southern California by one of its aircraft last month.
Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln
— Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018
Such attention to detail!