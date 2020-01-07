This Six-Year-Old Singing Dan+Shay To His Baby Brother Will Destroy You In The Best Way
Grab a box tissues and a bucket for your happy tears over six-year-old Rayce Powell singing to his infant brother! It doesn’t get much more precious than hearing his sweet voice sing “10,000 Hours” to his baby brother Tripp! Their mom posted it on Facebook and went to bed, only to wake up the next morning to see it had a million views!
Tripp is their fifth child and was born with Down Syndrome, so he spent the first several weeks in the NICU. He came home Christmas Eve, and every day Rayce talks and talks to the baby telling him all about his day!
Viral for all the right reasons!