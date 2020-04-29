      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

This SGN Potluck Dinner Looks DELISH

Apr 29, 2020 @ 8:36am

John Krasinski highlights some good news around the world and brings in his friends Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, David Chang, and Stanley Tucci for an SGN potluck. And it looks tastyyyyy.

BTW…the Internet is thirsty for Tucci’s cocktails!  The video starts with a request for a drink from his wife, Felicity Blunt, who is the older sister of Emily Blunt (John Krasinki’s wife). It has soothed the Internet.

https://twitter.com/MarkTMcDevitt/status/1252440865437515776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1252440865437515776&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.today.com%2Ffood%2Fstanley-tucci-shakes-negroni-cocktail-soothes-internet-t179445

TAGS
David Chang Guy Fieri John Krasinski Martha Stewart sgn some good news stanley tucci
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE