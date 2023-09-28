99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This School District Has 17 Sets of Twins In Kindergarten

September 28, 2023 5:00AM EDT
This is a record for a school district in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania!  For the first time in 25 years, they have 17 sets of twins in Kindergarten!

Teachers say it’s a great thing because that twin bond means you have a best friend for life. Mom Brianna Cox said, “It’s interesting when they come home I’ll get one story from one of them and the other half from the other and it’s fun to get their different perspectives.”

