      Weather Alert

This Rock Cover Of Adele Is AWESOME

Feb 16, 2022 @ 9:26am

This has been floating out there for a few months but is gaining some steam!! After it was released last November,  it landed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes rock chart and No. 17 spot on the all-genre chart. Lead singer Oscar Pegorraro is a UPS driver in Michigan and shared clips on Tik Tok, which helped it gain steam.

 

@noresolveoscar #noresolve #cover #ups #michigan ♬ No Resolve Easy On Me Adele difference – Oscar James Pegorraro

They also did a killer rock version of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana”!

TAGS
Adele Cover Easy On Me No Resolve Oscar Pegorraro rock tik tok UPS driver
POPULAR POSTS
NFL Player Takes A Fan To Her Daddy/Daughter Dance
Kanye West Needs Billie Eilish To Apologize Before He Performs At Coachella
Tons Of Celebs Vibe To Super Bowl Halftime Show
You Laugh You Lose: DicTATER
Family Creates Olympic Luge Down Their Stairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On