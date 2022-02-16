This Rock Cover Of Adele Is AWESOME

This has been floating out there for a few months but is gaining some steam!! After it was released last November, it landed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes rock chart and No. 17 spot on the all-genre chart. Lead singer Oscar Pegorraro is a UPS driver in Michigan and shared clips on Tik Tok, which helped it gain steam.
@noresolveoscar #noresolve #cover #ups #michigan ♬ No Resolve Easy On Me Adele difference – Oscar James Pegorraro
They also did a killer rock version of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana”!