This Restaurant Is Offering Buddy The Elf’s Candy Spaghetti Breakfast For A Limited Time

This Chicago restaurant gets the award for the BEST way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Will Ferrell classic, “Elf”.


Available now through December 25 at Miss Ricky’s restaurant inside the Virgin Hotel, the pasta is topped with strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop-Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce. Oh yeah…and they’ll be playing the movie Elf on loop all day today.

It’ll set you back $15, which—real talk—is just the price you’re paying to Instagram the thing, because who the heck is going to be able to eat more than a bite??

#worthit

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fingers Crossed Your State is Not The One Googling “What is Thanksgiving” Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 Are Here This Sky Art Is Getting Pilot In Trouble If You Were Looking for an Six-Foot-Tall Edible Prince Harry, You’re in Luck! Man Mounts Horse at Breeders Cup, Rides to Track Woman Set To Marry A Ghost…Ryan Reynolds Thinks It’s His Wife
Comments