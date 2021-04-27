This Reddit Thread May Change The Way You Look At Clifford The Big Red Dog Forever
Leave it to Reddit to put something in our brains we won’t ever get out…pondering how big Clifford the Big Red Dog’s poo would be. Yep. But if we’re being honest, we were just choosing to ignore this minor detail all these years right? But any dog owner would tell you, Clifford’s owners probably had A LOT to deal with.
This Reddit thread did some math:
Clifford is around 25 feet tall, so based on the average weight and height of a regular lab, Redditor gregnuttle estimated that he would weigh around 87 tons. If Clifford was to poop in proportion to a human, by weight, that would be around 1320 pounds of dog doo a day. According to these calculations, that would be about 423 cubic feet of poo, fitting nicely into a single dumpster.
So sorry that now you can never go back in time to where you didn’t imagine Clifford’s big poo.
BTW…prepare yourselves for the live-action Clifford movie from Paramount Pictures!
