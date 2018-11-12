This Recipe for Peanut Butter Snowballs is Sinful

With the holidays officially upon us, it’s time to start sharing some tasty recipes. Check out this recipe for Peanut Butter Snowballs.

The holidays are my favorite time of year because we can eat and drink whatever we want, then work it off at the beginning of the new year. Today, I’d like to share a recipe with you that I ran across this morning. It has all of the things that make for a good dessert. It’s quick, easy, and doesn’t require a whole lot of know-how.

INGREDIENTS

2 c. powdered sugar

1 1/3 c. creamy peanut butter

1/4 c. butter, melted

2/3 c. graham crackers crumbs

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 c. white chocolate, melted

2 tsp. coconut oil

Sprinkles, for garnish



DIRECTIONS

Place a wire cooling rack on a large baking sheet. In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, graham cracker crumbs, maple syrup and salt. Using a whisk or hand mixer, mix ingredients until smooth and fully incorporated. Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into balls and place on prepared baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine melted white chocolate and coconut oil and stir until smooth. Dip peanut butter balls in white chocolate and place on cooling rack (excess chocolate will drop off). Top with sprinkles, then refrigerate until set, about 10 minutes.

Click HERE to watch the video