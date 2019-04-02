This Post Malone Song Was Unrecognizable On ‘American Idol’…And UHMAZING

The talent this year on Idol is INSANE. And Alejandro Aranda is still one major reason to watch as he continues to slay ….

He was amazing doing Coldplay to make it in the top 20…

Walker Burroughs is like a ginger magical Harry Potter with golden pipes!!

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon is pretty amazing…

Uche always surprises…

Ryan Hammond is an inspiration having lost 170 pounds…and sounds a lot like Sam Smith

17-year-old Madison VanDenburg has been compared to Kelly Clarkson…

Cutie Logan John put a little Spanish twist on some Justin Bieber…

Laine Hardy looks like a seasoned pro now…

It got savage when the last judgment Sunday pitted Laine against country singer Tyler Mitchell. Last year, Laine was in this exact position and was sent home!

But don’t count out cutie Riley Thompson who has country star written all over…