This Porcupine And Dachshund Are #FriendshipGoals
A Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund running fast and flying through the air directly at the camera, in a grass field.
This wiener dog and his best friend—a rescued baby porcupine—might be the cutest dynamic duo you will see on the internet this week.
Zookeeper Estelle Morgan has been hand-rearing Diablo the porcupette since he was rejected by his mom at Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire, England. The mother had just had twins in February she was still caring for, and likely just wasn’t ready for another one. When Diablo was just a few days old, Morgan took him home to give him a better chance of survival and introduced him to her dachshund puppy Fig for some essential social interactions to help with his development—and the two critters quickly became best friends.
And now they hang out all the time. Little Diablo was “very feisty” from birth, but is now showing his softer side and building his social skills with best buddy Fig.
Diablo+Fig=#FriendshipGoals
SEE THE ADORABLE VIDEO HERE