This Pint-Sized Gymnast And Her Dad Are Pretty Amazing

You may have seen these two pop up on Reels that are suggested for you…they are pretty amazing. Jayden Pollard is a 5-year-old gymnast who is AMAZING…she does cheerleading stunts with her dad and they are incredible to watch. This one particular moment shows their bond…she got scared practicing a stunt with her dad. But he reassured her, saying, “My job is to make sure you’re safe.” With a hug and words of encouragement, they did this. He flips her up and is holding her with one hand…then she flips to do a handstand on his one hand and flips back to standing on his one hand. INCREDIBLE