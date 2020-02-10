      Weather Alert

This Performance At The Oscars Led To The Latest Meme On Twitter

Feb 10, 2020 @ 6:02am

Before Billie Eilish even took the stage at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night (Feb. 9), she already stole the show — well, at least on social media.

Billie’s reaction to Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph’s off-the-wall medley immediately went viral, with her “what is going on?” expression becoming a hilarious meme across Twitter and Instagram. Not long after that, upon Eminem’s surprise (and somewhat confusing) performance of the Oscar-winning 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself” resulted in another meme-worthy Billie face.

 

Academy Awards Billie Eilish kristen wiig Meme Mya Rudolph Oscars
