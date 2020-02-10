This Performance At The Oscars Led To The Latest Meme On Twitter
Before Billie Eilish even took the stage at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night (Feb. 9), she already stole the show — well, at least on social media.
Billie’s reaction to Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph’s off-the-wall medley immediately went viral, with her “what is going on?” expression becoming a hilarious meme across Twitter and Instagram. Not long after that, upon Eminem’s surprise (and somewhat confusing) performance of the Oscar-winning 8 Mile hit “Lose Yourself” resulted in another meme-worthy Billie face.