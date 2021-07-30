      Weather Alert

This Olympian Used What To Repair Her Kayak??!!

Jul 30, 2021 @ 11:58am

A condom. Yep.

Australian Jessica Fox won a bronze medal in women’s kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom, and posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat.

 

”Very stretchy. Much strong” LOL

MORE HERE

 

