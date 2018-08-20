This Nun Nails A First Pitch At The White Sox Game

Sister Mary Jo showed she has SERIOUS GAME when she nailed the first pitch at the White Sox game!

She’s a nun at Marian Catholic High School, and walked out there with all sorts of swagger Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. She was celebrating her school’s “Night with the White Sox” at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, and wore a traditional habit and and Marian Catholic High School jersey. She set the tone with an arm bounce of the ball…and tossed a killer curve ball!

Don't sleep on Sister Mary Jo's curve ball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMBqLJaUUh — ESPN (@espn) August 19, 2018

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

The White Sox tweeted it was one of the most impressive first pitches OF ALL TIME.

