This New Girl Scout Cookie Will Be a Game Changer in 2019

Girl Scout Cookies are the one thing most everyone is willing to break a New Year’s resolution over and their new cookie is going to change the game.

Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas…all of them will soon pale in comparison to what the Girl Scouts are about to lay on us in 2019. It’s not bad enough that they drop the cookies in February right after I’ve made a resolution to eat better. No…in 2019, they’re going to be stepping their cookie game up and it’s just sinful.

Get ready for the Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie.

I’ll just start shopping for larger waisted jeans now and save myself the trip later.

You can see a picture of what the cookie MIGHT look like here.