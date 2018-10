And do you remember the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” from 18 years ago?

Well the star, Chow Yun-fat, made a TON OF MONEY. He’s 63-years-old and says he’s going to donate his $714 million dollar fortune to charity. He claims he only spends about $102 a month on himself and claims “The money’s not mine. I’m only keeping it safe for the time being.”

MORE HERE