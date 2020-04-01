This Mom’s Note To Her Kids While Trying To Work At Home Is Hilarious
Coronavirus lockdown has got over a billion people around the world locked inside their homes. And, many of them are working from home while balancing kids and THAT STRUGGLE IS REAL. So, a mom came up with a genius hack to do so. She put a signboard stating ‘Do Not Enter’ with her meeting time mentioned on it. She included answers to frequently asked questions?
Namely:
- Upstairs
- In the wash
- I don’t know what’s for dinner
- No
- In your bedroom
- Piece of fruit
The joys of working from home. from r/funny
The pictures of the same are going viral on Reddit.