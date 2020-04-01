      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

This Mom’s Note To Her Kids While Trying To Work At Home Is Hilarious

Apr 1, 2020 @ 8:42am
Adult woman mother with young daughter child working in office on computer while child plays explores desktop computer screen on desk together during bring your child to work day technology multitasking co-working collaboration family workshop business job work motherhood parenthood parenting togetherness affection education learning discovery wonder curiosity work from home

Coronavirus lockdown has got over a billion people around the world locked inside their homes. And, many of them are working from home while balancing kids and THAT STRUGGLE IS REAL. So, a mom came up with a genius hack to do so. She put a signboard stating ‘Do Not Enter’ with her meeting time mentioned on it. She included answers to frequently asked questions? 

Namely:

  1. Upstairs
  2. In the wash
  3. I don’t know what’s for dinner
  4. No
  5. In your bedroom
  6. Piece of fruit

The joys of working from home. from r/funny

The pictures of the same are going viral on Reddit

TAGS
mom Note Reddit WORK FROM HOME
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE