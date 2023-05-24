99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Mom Gives Birth And Walks In Graduation In 24 Hours!

May 24, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

This is beastmode in the BEST way!  It’s not every day you give birth to your first child…and it’s also not every day you graduate with your doctorate.  For Abby Bailiff, those two big events BOTH happened less than 24 hours.

Bailiff’s first child, Bodie came a little later than his April 27th due date on May 3.  She had also completed a 3-year doctor of nursing program at UNC Greensboro School of Nursing and was set to graduate May 4th!  She was debating on whether or not to go and leave her new little one even for a few hours, but decided at 1:30 in the afternoon on the 4th she was going!  Her mom and sister helped her get ready so she wouldn’t miss out on this big moment!

 

 

 

