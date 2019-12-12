This ‘Masked Singer’ Fooled Even His Own Kids
Two singers who were kicked off “The Masked Singer” in Wednesday night’s semi-finals. The Thingamajig and the Leopard were both sent home. Next week, the final three performers — the Flamingo, Fox, and Rottweiler — will compete for the Golden Mask.
Here’s the funny thing…the “The Masked Singer” goes to great lengths to keep the identities of the celebrity characters LEGIT under wraps for the audience. In fact, the crew, director, cameramen, judges and even host Nick Cannon are left totally clueless about who is under the mask, just like the viewers.
Turns out, even the Leopard’s own children were left in the dark, and had no idea their father was competing for the entire season. CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE REVEAL