This Man Whispering and Eating McDonalds is Oddly Satisfying

This man’s Youtube channel is devoted to him whispering and eating food and for that, he has almost 500,000 subscribers.

He goes by Morpheus ASMR on Youtube and his channel has almost 500,000 subscribers. His videos are nothing more than him whispering and eating various foods. He’s capitalizing on a recent phenomenon called ASMR, Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. It’s basically a tingly feeling you get from audio or visual triggers like whispering or tapping.

So here’s a sample of his work.

ASMR is a relatively new thing and it appeals to a large segment of youtubbers. As can be seen by this man’s number of subscribers and the volume of results you get when you search ASMR on Youtube.

If you have a problem with mouth noises or hearing other people eat, you’re not going to like this fella. But if that’s the case and you still need a good ASMR fix, just watch or listen to any episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting”.