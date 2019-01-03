This Man Singing in The Shower is Expert Level

A man's feet resting on the shower wall

This man was singing the national anthem in the shower, his wife caught the whole thing on video it’s guaranteed to make you laugh!

If you’re in need of a good laugh today, take a look at the video below. This man was minding his own business and taking a shower. He decided he’d sing the Star Spangled Banner. And why not sing your country’s song while cleaning your special areas?!

The best part though, is HOW he sang it.

You know they say that your shower has the best acoustics for singing. With that said, someone get Simon Cowell on the phone! This fella is destined for stardom!

