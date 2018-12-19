This Man is Spreading His Seed Far and Wide With PRIDE!!

4 years. 18 kids. 27 years old. Meet Kyle Gordy from California who has a lotta babies! In 2014 he became a sperm donor and honestly, he just wants to spread his seed.

Gordy has helped out single women and even couples who cannot get pregnant on their own! Now he has 18 kids out there! Most of the women he said he’s donated his sperm to but some he impregnates the old fashioned way by doing the dirty. Wow.

He keeps his business professional by having created a Facebook group for the families he’s donated to! His Twitter name is literally Kyle Gordy Sperm Donor…

Introduction to Sperm donation and Kyle Gordy! https://t.co/x64I4tI295 via @YouTube — Kyle Gordy Sperm Donor (@Kylegordy11) September 18, 2018

His clients have ranged from ages 18-42!! He even has donated to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Colorado and Texas and guess what? He’s ready to go INTERNATIONAL!!! He will go anywhere, just not North Korea or a war zone.

Now we’re all wondering, what makes him a perfect candidate? He makes sure to outline this in his case. ‘I don’t do any drugs. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I don’t drink caffeine. I eat only sperm-friendly food: wheat, brown rice … fruit and vegetables,’ he said. ‘Right now I’m attending university. Both siblings are engineers. The nuclear engineer is my twin. My grandpa was a scientist.’

Get this. He finds satisfaction in having children from all over and really just fantasizes about having a GIANT Father’s Day party with all of his biological children in 20 years. So if he has had 18 kids in 4 years, he will probably have almost 100 kids in 20 years. YIKES! Feel good…..?