This Man Documented Every Work-Place Fart for 6 Months

Toilet seat taped down with duct tape

He goes by Paul Flart on Instagram and he has used his platform to document every work-place fart for the past six months.

Everyone farts. But not everyone has the courage to record every single work-place fart over the course of 6 months and post them on Instagram. Paul Flart does and did. In his Instagram bio, he calls himself Paul Flart, #paulflart, #fart, #topfartsecurityoftheworld.

Brace yourselves…

Am I a child for laughing as hysterically as I did at this video? Yes. Am I embarrassed that this sort of toilet humor still makes me laugh? Not even a little.

