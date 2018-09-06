This Lovable Lion Just Wanted Pets and Kisses

A male lion looking at the camera with a female in the background.

Lions are the king of the jungle and widely known to be ferocious hunters and killers for their pride. But this lion just killed the stereotypes.

Visitors to the Taigan Safari Park in Vilnohirsk, Crimea got a bit more than they bargained for when they happened upon the lion exhibit. You see, this particular safari doesn’t partition off the animals and instead, encourages interaction with humans. And interaction with humans is exactly what Filya had in mind.

Filya had no interest in growling, snarling and sinking his teeth into human flesh. Nope, he wanted pets and kisses. Nothing more, but certainly no less.

How scared would you be if a lion was licking your face with their giant tongue?