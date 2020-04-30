This Louisvillian Doing Big Things In ASL Theater
Sandra Mae Frank is a former Manual High School student that has gone on to do some exciting things lately! She just had her first network guest starring role on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as Abigail.
And she worked on the ASL videos for several artists, including Kelly Clarkson’s song “I Dare You” …a collaboration with the Deaf West Theatre.
Sandy was born profoundly deaf. That means she can’t hear music at all, but feels vibrations. And she knows how to read music and take visual cues for performances. She became the first deaf performer in the history of Broadway to have the lead in a Broadway musical in 2015 when she played Wednla in Deaf West’s Spring Awakening, which got a Tony nomination. She also got to perform at the Tony Awards!
She’s got some films done too!
FOLLOW HER HERE