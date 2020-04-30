      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

This Louisvillian Doing Big Things In ASL Theater

Apr 30, 2020 @ 9:21am

Sandra Mae Frank is a former Manual High School student that has gone on to do some exciting things lately!  She just had her first network guest starring role on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” as Abigail. 

And she worked on the ASL videos for several artists, including Kelly Clarkson’s song “I Dare You” …a collaboration with the Deaf West Theatre. 

Sandy was born profoundly deaf. That means she can’t hear music at all, but feels vibrations.  And she knows how to read music and take visual cues for performances.  She became the first deaf performer in the history of Broadway to have the lead in a Broadway musical in 2015 when she played Wednla in Deaf West’s Spring Awakening, which got a Tony nomination. She also got to perform at the Tony Awards!

She’s got some films done too!

FOLLOW HER HERE

TAGS
actress ASL deaf Manual High School Sandra Mae Frank theater William Frank Zoey's Extroadinary Playlist
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE