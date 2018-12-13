This Local Good Human Is Gifting A Stranger With A Kidney

Got a Facebook message from a listener about this story…and WHAS11 featured it too.

Johnny Lowery has battled kidney disease for almost seven years..hooked up to machines for hours three days a week for the last five years. He’s on the transplant list, but decided to get creative and possibly speed up the process. So he decided he was going to get a t-shirt designed that would read:

Veteran in Need of a Kidney — O Positive.

As fate would have it, Lowery pulled up behind a business truck that said Patriot Press T-Shirts and More so he called and talked to Brandon Vincent the owner. That call would ultimately change his life. They talked to ten minutes and learned they share a blood type.

“Less than 3-percent of people ever put on the uniform that he and I wore, and at some point in our life we were both willing to sacrifice everything for people that we didn’t even know, and that mindset doesn’t just go away,” Vincent explained.

“I’m 100% good to give this kidney,” he shared.

The surgery is scheduled for February 20.

Brandon will be out of work for two months because of the surgery so a GoFundMe has been set up to help support his family while he’s out of work . If you would like to help, CLICK HERE.