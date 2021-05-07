      Weather Alert

This Local Bates Elementary Student Is Getting National Attention For The National Anthem

May 7, 2021 @ 6:28am

D’Corey Johnson is 9-years-old and a student at Bates Elementary in Louisville, Kentucky. You may have seen his powerful rendition of  “The Star-Spangled Banner” for his school’s morning announcements on your social media feed, and now Good Morning America is shining the national spotlight on him!

WHAS11 did a story on him and principal Alicia Dunn said, “I really didn’t know what to expect and when he was finished I couldn’t finish the announcements” . D’Corey is pretty excited about all the attention, saying “I never got to sing the National Anthem before but now they want me to sing at a baseball [game] and football [game] and at a school and everywhere, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my Jesus!’”  WHAS shared some raw footage of his process in preparing for his performance:

 

FULL STORY HERE

