This Local 14-Year-Old Just Opened Her Own Store On Bardstown Road
She may only be 14-years-old, but Kayla Marie already has her own storefront along Bardstown Road!
Her store is called Bubbly Bliss Bar by Kayla Marie. Inside, you will find a mix of bath bombs, candles, soaps, and grooming products — all to help you relax during a time when we could all use it. For this Christian Academy Southwest eighth grader, the idea started during a grieving process. Her father, an Army veteran, died five years ago. She started baking and creating products to cope with his loss.
Kayla says she hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and do whatever it takes to achieve them, like she did.
